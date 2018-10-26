‘Back where I began:’ Jeremy Clarkson confirms Doncaster homecoming for TV show

Doncaster born TV star Jeremy Clarkson has confirmed his homecoming after sharing a photo of himself in his childhood village with the message: “Back where I began.”

The motormouth host was rumoured to be filming top secret scenes in Doncaster yesterday for the latest series of motoring show The Grand Tour.

Jeremy Clarkson back in his home village of Doncaster yesterday. (Photo: Jeremy Clarkson/Instagram)

And the presenter confirmed he’d been back on home soil, sharing a photo of himself in Burghwallis, the village where he grew up as a child.

Posting a picture of himself leaning against the village’s name sign on Instagram, Clarkson wrote: “Back where I began.”

It is understood the star was filming retro sequences for the show with cameras rolling earlier in the day outside one of his former schools.

TV crews were filming in Rutland Street near the town centre. (Photo: Tony Critchley).

Production crews were spotted filming in Rutland Street near the town centre, taking footage of a 1960s Ford Cortina with the registration plate JCC – Clarkson’s full name is Jeremy Charles Clarkson.

The street was once home to Clarkson’s first school – Hill House – which is now a conference centre.

But clues to the nature of the filming were revealed when a sign proclaiming “Hill House” was put up outside the building, which is now named Rutland House.

There are also reports that the former Top Gear host was seen filming sequences on Beckett Road, Thorne Road and at Sprotbrough Falls yesterday.

It is not thought his Grand Tour co-stars James May and Richard Hammond were involved in the filming.

Clarkson spent his early years growing up in Doncaster and lived in Burghwallis.

Born to teacher Shirley Gabrielle Clarkson and travelling salesman Edward Grenville Clarkson, the couple, who ran a business selling tea cosies, put their son’s name down in advance for private schools with no idea how they were going to pay the fees.

But when he was 13, they made two Paddington Bear stuffed toys for each of their children and the bears proved so popular that they started selling them through the business with sufficient success to be able to pay the fees for Clarkson to attend Hill House School and later Repton School from which he was expelled, by his own admission for “drinking, smoking and generally making a nuisance of himself.”

His first job was as a travelling salesman for his parents’ business selling the Paddington Bear toys and later trained as a journalist with the Rotherham Advertiser, before also writing for the Rochdale Observer, Wolverhampton Express and Star, Lincolnshire Life, Shropshire Star and Associated Kent Newspapers.

Clarkson’s first TV role came in 1988 when he first appeared on Top Gear and since, the Burghwallis born host has become a household name along with colleagues James May and Richard Hammond, making waves around the world with his outspoken views.

