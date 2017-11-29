Back-up plan activated after power cut hits Doncaster Royal Infirmary

Doncaster Royal Infirmary has had to switch to an emergency generator after the site was struck by a power cut.

At around 6pm, the power was cut to a small section of the hospital site, with a back-up generator kicking-in moments later to restore electricity and light.

The problem was caused by a fault with a circuit breaker within some of its services, although patient care and treatment remained unaffected, said a spokesman. But patients are being urged to only visit the emergency department if it is absolutely necessary.

David Purdue, chief operating officer at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals, said: “As a Trust we have robust plans and preparations in place to deal with any challenges we may face. We want to extend our thanks to staff who have been working hard since last night to resolve the issue, and every member of Team DBTH who continued to support services and deliver high quality care for patients throughout.

“As a temporary solution, we have a generator in place on the site which can be quite noisy and I want to thank our neighbours in advance for their patience while things are fixed.”

This issue was caused due to a faulty breaker on the power system. A replacement is now being created and will be on-site and fitted within two weeks. In the meantime, a temporary generator has been installed and is supplying all essential and non-essential power.

Patient care remains unaffected due to business continuity plans which prepare for issues such as a power outage, with staff continuing to treat and see patients throughout this period.

Mr Pudrue added: “Local residents can help the Trust during this time by making sure they only attend the Emergency Department when absolutely necessary – making use of alternative services such as the Minor Injuries Unit at Montagu Hospital in Mexborough, the Doncaster Same Day Health Centre or your local GP. A well-stocked medicine can often alleviate the symptoms of wintery conditions such as colds and flu, while your local pharmacy and NHS 111 is available should you need advice if you are unwell and unsure what to do next. ”

The Trust will continue to monitor the situation, ensure patient care remains unaffected while the power is restored, said the spokesman.