Attackers still at large after Sheffield man is stabbed in chest and leg

Those responsible for stabbing a man in the chest and leg in Sheffield are still at large.

A 38-year-old man was rushed to hospital in the early hours of Sunday morning after being attacked on Asline Road, close to Bramall Lane.

He suffered stab wounds to the chest and leg and was taken to hospital in what police described at the weekend as a "serious but stable" condition.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed that no arrests have been made in connection to the incident and those responsible remain at large.

This was the fourth reported serious stabbing in the city last week.

This includes the fatal stabbings of 19-year-old Ryan Jowle in Woodhouse and 15-year-old Samuel Baker in Lowedges.

Anyone with information about the Asline Road stabbing is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 135 of May 27.