Asda starts selling SWEET Yorkshire Puddings in time for Yorkshire Day - and they're made by a company in Doncaster

To celebrate Yorkshire Day, Asda is introducing sweet Yorkshire puddings to celebrate the nation’s favourite roast dinner accompaniment.

Created by Thorne-based, Real Yorkshire Pudding Company, and exclusive to Asda, the traditional dessert-inspired puddings provide a touch of sweet to an iconic, savoury trimming. Coming in two delicious varieties, the puddings are launching in Rhubarb and Ginger Crumble and Toffee Apple Crumble. Both have the crispiness of a Yorkshire pudding, are brimming with real fruit and topped with golden crunchy crumble, also made using Yorkshire pudding batter.

.

The products made by the Doncaster-based company will be available at 27 Asda stores across Yorkshire, including Doncaster and several stores in Sheffield - and of course from Asda.com

Whilst the sweet treats might divide the nation, like pineapple on pizza or marmite on toast, the retailer thinks that once they’ve tried them, customers will love them!

Jessica Dunn, a category planner for chilled desserts at Asda, said: “We love creating products usually reserved for our customers’ imaginations, and we can’t wait for our customers to try the fantastic flavours of these sweet Yorkshire puddings. We’ve worked closely with Real Yorkshire Pudding Company to craft the flavours, getting these twists on northern necessities just right."

Found in the chilled aisles, the puddings are perfect for any after-dinner treat or hearty snack, the puddings are also gluten free, ensuring nobody misses out on enjoying these classics with a twist.

Sally Allister, from Real Yorkshire Pudding Company, comments: “We’re a nation obsessed with Yorkshire puddings and we wanted to create a product which is a twist on a traditional staple yet tastes familiar and delicious. We’re so inspired by Yorkshire’s heritage; the desserts are made with locally sourced ingredients, such as the fresh rhubarb which is traditionally grown in the “rhubarb triangle” of Yorkshire. Families can shake up their conventional dinner times or use the products as dessert with custard or ice cream, expanding the meal occasions in which Yorkshire puddings are eaten”.

Real Yorkshire Pudding Company’s Rhubarb and Ginger Crumble and Toffee Apple Crumble Yorkshire Puddings are available exclusively at selected Asda stores now for £1.50.

Sally Allister, added: "I’m always looking for new ways to turn Yorkshire puddings into exciting new products, so I’m really excited to be launching our first ever sweet-filled Yorkshire puddings in Asda stores. We’ve developed two new chilled desserts: Rhubarb and Ginger Crumble Yorkshire Pudding and Toffee Apple Crumble Yorkshire Pudding.

"We’ve been making Yorkshire puddings at our site in Thorne near Doncaster for 25 years. We mix the batter fresh every day using fresh ingredients: flour, eggs, milk and salt just as you would at home. For our gluten-free Yorkshire puddings we use a rice blend instead of flour. Our two giant mixers can mix 200kg batches of batter at a time – we make 120 million Yorkshire puddings a year!

.

"Yorkshire puddings have been around since the 1700s and were traditionally a starter to help fill you up and make the main course go further. As a Yorkshire lass I remember having them as a starter and often as a dessert with jam or orange juice and sugar, so sweet Yorkshire puddings are not an alien tradition.

"I think Rhubarb and Ginger is my favourite of the two. Rhubarb is traditionally grown in the “Rhubarb Triangle” of Yorkshire so we were inspired by its Yorkshire heritage and the ginger just gives it that extra kick."

Here's a list of the Asda stores stocking The Real Yorkshire Pudding Company's Yorkshire pudding desserts:

Barnsley

Bilton – Hull

Bradford

Carcroft

Chapeltown

Dewsbury

Doncaster

Glasshoughton

Grimsby

Halifax

Harrogate

Hessle

Huddersfield

Keighley

Killingbeck

Kingswood

Leeds Middleton

Morley

Pudsey

Rotherham

Sheffield

Sheffield Chaucer Road

Sheffield Drakehouse

Shipley

Wakefield Durkar

West Bradford

York