Arsonists strike three times across South Yorkshire

Arsonists hit three times across South Yorkshire overnight.

They set fire to a pile of litter at Campsall Road in Askern, Doncaster, at 9pm last night. Firefighters from nearby Askern Fire Station were called out to deal with the incident.

Shortly afterwards, firefighters were called out to a shed blaze in Highcliffe Road, Greystones. Firefighters from Sheffield Central station spent about 30 minutes at the scene.

Arsonists also set fire to some tyres in North Royd Woods in Athersley North, Barnsley, at 10.20pm. Cudworth firefighters spent 30 minutes extinguishing the blaze.