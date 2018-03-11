Arsonists strike across South Yorkshire

South Yorkshire firefighters were called out through the night to a number of blazes across the region believed to have been started by arsonists.

The fire service was called to a fire in the open that had been started near to a petrol station in Carlton Road, Cudworth at 7.15pm.

At 12.05am this morning they were called out to extinguish a car fire in Henley Grove Road, Rotherham.

Arsonists struck again in Old Mill Lane in Barnsley town centre at 1am, when they started a rubbish fire.

Then at 5am, firefighters were sent to Bootham Road, Stainforth, Doncaster to a bin blaze believed to have been started deliberately.