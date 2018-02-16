Arsonists strike across South Yorkshire

Firefighters were kept busy overnight as they were called out to tackle three fires across the area.

Arsonists set fire to a derelict terraced house in Cavendish Road, Holmes, in Rotherham at 10pm last night.

Crews from Elm Lane and Rotherham Central fire stations put the blaze out.

An abandoned minibus was also set alight deliberately in Clay Lane West, Clay Lane in Doncaster at 11.20pm.

Doncaster Central Station firefighters spent 30 minutes putting the blaze out.

A car went up in flames in Osbert Drive, Thurcroft in Rotherham at 11.50pm.

Maltby Station firefighters dealt with the incident. The cause is under investigation.