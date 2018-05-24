Arsonists start blaze near busy Sheffield road at rush hour

Arsonists started a fire close to a busy Sheffield road at rush hour this evening.

Yobs set fire to a pile of fly-tipped litter on Brunswick Road, close to the busy Derek Dooley Way, in Burngreave at just after 5.30pm.

READ MORE: Teenager stabbed to death on Sheffield estate

A crew from Sheffield Central Fire Station was called out and spent 20 minutes tackling the fire.

READ MORE: SHEFFIELD MURDER: Everything we know so far

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said the blaze is "believed to have been started deliberately."

READ MORE: HEATWAVE: Sheffield set to bask in RECORD BREAKING Bank Holiday heat

No details about any injuries to people were given but there are not believed to be any casualties.