Arsonists are being blamed for sparking two fires in South Yorkshire overnight.

They set fire to a pile of litter in Woodcroft Avenue, Grimethorpe, at 10.15pm yesterday. A crew from Cudworth Fire Station put the blaze out.

Yobs set fire to more rubbish in Bushfield Road, Wath-upon-Dearne, at 11.15pm. Dearne firefighters extinguished the fire.