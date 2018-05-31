Arsonists spark blaze at South Yorkshire reservoir

Arsonists sparked a blaze close to a reservoir in South Yorkshire last night.
They set fire to a bin at Worsbrough Reservoir at 7.25pm.
Firefighters from Cudworth Fire Station spent 20 minutes tackling the blaze.
Elsewhere, arsonists also struck on Sheffield Road in Worsbrough by setting fire to a pile of litter by the side of the road at 12.15am.
A crew from Barnsley Central Fire Station dealt with the blaze.
A bin was also set on fire in Town Street, Canklow, Rotherham, at 2.20am.
A crew from Rotherham Central Fire Station spent 15 minutes putting the fire out.