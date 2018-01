Firefighters were called out to extinguish a car fire on a Doncaster street in the early hours of this morning, amid witness reports that the blaze was started using a petrol bomb.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue were sent out to the car blaze on Church Street, Thorne at around 1.30am.

A spokesman said: "A witness said they saw someone throw a petrol bomb.

"The incident has now been left with the police."