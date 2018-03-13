Arrest made as part of police operation to tackle anti-social behaviour in Rotherham

Police made an arrest as part of an operation to crackdown on anti-social behaviour in Rotherham at the weekend.

Officers carried out increased patrols in St John’s Green in Kimberworth, Moorgate, Eastwood and Ferham as part of Operation Alligator on Saturday, March 10.

READ MORE: Sheffield murder suspects remain in police custody

They made one arrest for driving over the prescribed limit and issued a street caution for cannabis possession.

Stolen goods were recovered after a vehicle was seized and enquiries are ongoing to identify the owners.

READ MORE: Sheffield thug jailed for stabbing and strangling victims

Drug sweeps were also carried out at two licenced premises, nine drug-related stop and searches were conducted and they also did a stop and search of a prolific shoplifter.

In addition, seven youths were handed cautions for throwing stones.

Officers also visited staff at a newsagents in St Johns’s Green Kimberworth to offer further reassurance, security measures and victim support following an armed robbery on Monday, March 5.

READ MORE: WEATHER ALERT: Snow to return to Sheffield THIS WEEKEND

Rotherham Central Inspector Jenny Lax said: “The aim of this initiative is to target areas identified as having specific problems.

“We want members of the public to know what we are out and about, listening to their concerns and taking robust actions against those causing misery.

"You will see us out and about in your communities and we hope to continue to build our links with residents who are vital in our fight against crime.”

To report crime please contact 101.