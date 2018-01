Police have made an arrest after a spate of break-ins in hotel car parks in Doncaster.

Officers arrested a suspect yesterday, Tuesday, on suspicion of theft from motor vehicles.

Doncaster Police Supt Neil Thomas said: "In the last week or so, we have seen a spate of thefts from people's vans while they have been parked outside hotels in the borough.

"We put a plan in place, and have now made an arrest."