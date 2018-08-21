Armed raiders threaten terrified Sheffield post office staff with 'black handgun'

Armed raiders burst into a post office and threatened terrified staff with what is being described as a 'black handgun'.

The drama unfolded in broad daylight when two men entered Wincobank Post Office in Barrow Road yesterday morning at 9.10am.

South Yorkshire Police said one of them "threatened staff with what has been described as a black handgun."

The duo then forced staff to open the till and left with a quantity of cash.

They fled the scene on a motorcycle.

Residents told how they saw three police vehicles rush to the scene.

The post office is shut today while officers carry out enquiries.

Nobody has been charged over the offence yet.

Post Office spokeswoman Suzette Rabout said: "Any robbery or attempted robbery is very traumatic for those involved and we will be supporting the police in their efforts to apprehend those responsible.

"We would urge anyone with information to contact the police or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

“In the meantime, the branch is temporarily closed - we apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused and thank them for their understanding while we work to reopen the branch as soon as possible.”

She advised customers to use post office services at nearby branches including at Kimberworth and Tinsley.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 240 of 20 August 2018.