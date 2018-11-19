Armed police called out after shooting in Doncaster this morning

Armed police were dispatched to the scene after a shooting in Doncaster in the early hours of today.

A weapon was discharged at a house at around 12.30am on Maple Grove, Conisbrough. No one was injured in the incident.

South Yorkshire Police firearms training.Officers undergo regular and strict training in which they are assessed by firearms instructors

Police were called after loud bangs were heard in the area, and an armed response team was sent to the site.

Detectives from Doncaster CID are investigaing the incident, said Insp Dan McKnight.

It is the second incident involving a gun in being fired in Conisbrough in the last month.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting incident 9 of November 19