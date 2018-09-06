Arctic Monkeys announce Sheffield exhibition to celebrate upcoming UK tour

Arctic Monkeys are set to perform at Sheffield Fly DSA Arena on September 18, 19, 21 & 22 as part of their UK tour.

The band have just announced that a new exhibition will take place to celebrate this tour, raising money for charity in the process.

Earlier this year the band opened a pop-up shop in order to celebrate the release of their sixth studio album, alongside announcing special screenings.

This new exhibition, curated by photographer Zachery Michael, will take place in London from 9-13 September and then in Sheffield from 17-23 September.

In a recent tweet the band said: “To celebrate Arctic Monkeys forthcoming shows at London’s @TheO2 and Sheffield's @SheffieldArena, photographer Zackery Michael has curated an exhibition which will run during the week of the shows in each city.”

This photo exhibition will display never-before-seen photos taken by Zackery Michael during the making of Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino album.

The exhibition will also include a version of the Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino model, originally created for the sleeve by Alex Turner, tour posters and a short film which will give a behind the scenes look at the making of the album and tour.

Limited edition signed and unframed prints of the photos will be available for purchase, alongside posters, postcards and vinyl. The framed prints in the exhibition will be signed by the Arctic Monkeys and auctioned to raise money for Centrepoint, a charity which aims to support homeless youth.

The Sheffield exhibition will be open from 11am until 7pm Monday to Saturday and 11am until 4pm on Sunday, located at KIAC Art Studios in Neepsend. Entry is free and open to all ages. No tickets are required.

For more information visit: arcticmonkeys.com

