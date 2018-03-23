Appeal over train disorder between Sheffield Wednesday and Millwall football fans

An appeal for witnesses has been launched following violent clashes between Sheffield Wednesday and Millwall football fans.

A number of fans from the London team were on a train that left Sheffield between 12.15pm and 12.35pm on Saturday, March 17 .

When it arrived in Chapeltown a number of Sheffield Wednesday fans got on board and there were a number of clashes between the fans until the train arrived in Barnsley.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: "Between Chapeltown and Barnsley there were multiple reports of a large disorder between the two rival teams.

"Officers are now looking to speak with anyone who was on board the train and hasn’t yet spoken with police.

"If you were on board then please contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 252 of 17/03/2018.

"Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."