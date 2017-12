Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision between two cars in Sheffield.

A black Seat Ibiza and a red Citroen C1 were involved in the smash in Jenkin Road at the junction with Holywell Lane, Wincobank, yesterday at 5.20pm.

There were no reported injuries.

Any witnesses are urged to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 831 of 6 December 2017.