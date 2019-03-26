Anti-Brexit petition sparks debate among Sheffield residents 

An anti-Brexit petition which has now been signed by more than five million people across the country has sparked fierce debate among Star readers.

The petition, which calls for article 50 to be revoked and for the United Kingdom not to leave the European Union, was set up in February but has attracted millions more signatures in just the last few days.

Brexit.

A number of Star readers have now taken to Facebook to make their feelings known on the issue.

Les Shaw believes the situation has “turned into a nightmare” because remainers “cannot and will not accept a democratic vote.”

John Colman disputed the significance of the petition and claimed “many have signed several times” and “many people outside of the UK have also signed at least once, maybe more.”

He added: “This petition is meaningless. I do wish people would grow up and respect democracy.”

Josephine Crookes posted: “17.5 million voted to leave, get over it.”

Scott Brady said: “The politicians are making it chaotic because a lot of them don't want to go through with it.”

Paul Baldwin posted: “We voted to leave by a majority, so let’s stop messing about and leave deal or no deal.

“If we have a people’s vote when will it end:- e.g. best of three, best of four, best of five. No, leave now.”

Thomas Booker said: “It’s over, the people have already spoken.”

In some parts of Sheffield and South Yorkshire more than 12 per cent of the population have signed the petition whereas in others fewer than two per cent have registered their support.

The parliamentary constituencies with the most support are Sheffield Hallam with 12.3 per cent of people signing and Sheffield Central with just under 10 per cent support.

However, in Sheffield South East the figure is around 2.5 per cent and in Rotherham just 1.79 per cent of people have signed.