Anger as wrecked car still at side of road - FOUR days after Doncaster town centre smash

Upset residents have demanded answers over a car left embedded in a Doncaster town centre wall - four days after a smash.

The dark blue Renault Clio has now become a target for vandals after the crash on Sunday which saw the vehicle smash into a wall on Thorne Road, near Christ Church Road and opposite Hall Cross School.

It is thought the vehicle may have been stolen and abandoned by joy-riders following the incident.

A nearby resident said: "The damage to the front is so bad that, at the very least, the driver must have been very badly bruised.

"The car has been badly vandalised, but personal belongings are still inside.

"It blocks the pavement, is a danger to the public and all of us who live nearby are concerned that it will be torched in the very near future, and that poses a very grave danger to anyone nearby.

The car suffered serious damage in the smash.

"Nothing at all has been done by the police to secure the incident. How and why - and to who does it belong?"

The front end of the vehicle has been badly damaged with the low wall also suffering damage.

We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for details.

It is understood the vehicle may have been moved earlier this morning following publication of our story.