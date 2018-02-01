Anger as Doncaster village's Christmas lights still on - in February

A Doncaster village has been blasted - for still having its Christmas lights on in February.

The festive illuminations in Askern are still up and lit and one angry resident has blasted the decorations as "a waste of money."

David Lewins, who lives in the village, says that lamp-post decorations along Moss Road and the A19 Doncaster Road through the village are still lit up night after night, even though Christmas was more than a month ago.

He said: "In these days of austerity and cuts, its an absolute joke that the lights are still on so long after Christmas.

"A few days after yes, maybe even a week or so but its February and they are still up and on. It wouldn't be so bad if they were just still attached to the lamp-posts and not lit but they are coming on for four to five hours every night."

Mr Lewins says the illuminations come on around 6pm each night and then burn until beyond 10pm - and he is angry at the amount of electricity being used to keep the lights glowing.

He said: "It is absolutely staggering. We hear how councils are strapped for cash yet these lights are being allowed to stay on long beyond Christmas.

"I've heard of the 12 Days of Christmas but this is ridiculous."

According to tradition, Christmas decorations should be taken down by January 6, but due to logistics, many council decorations are not taken down until mid-January or in some cases, even later.

Added Mr Lewins: "They have been lit every night since well before Christmas and are still going strong."

He says he has contacted both Doncaster Council and Askern Town Council but has failed to receive answers.

He added: "It is a total waste of taxpayers' money. I wouldn't mind, but someone from the council must drive past every day and realise they are still on. It's outrageous."

We have contacted both Doncaster Council and Askern Town Council for comment.