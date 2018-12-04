 An extended kitchen and lovely gardens come with this Doncaster home that has just been reduced in price

This four-bedroom home with an extended breakfast kitchen and attractive gardens is in a strong location and has just been reduced in price.

Within a sought after residential development in the village of Hatfield, this property on Hund Oak Drive has a two-storey extension and offers plenty of family space.

21 Hund Oak Drive, Hatfield

It is now on the market at £240,000.

Its breakfasting kitchen with fitted units boasts a sliding patio door that opens to the landscaped rear garden - lovely for the summer. Another door leads handily to the double tandem garage.

There is a separate dining room, and a comfortable lounge with front bay window. A cloakroom with wc and wash basin, and a side lobby, add to the facilities.

All four bedrooms are on the first floor, one with a range of quality built-in wardrobes. The family bathroom suite comprises a panelled bath, and tiled shower compartment, with toilet, wash basin and bidet.

Attractive gardens are lawned to the front. A large, landscaped and enclosed rear garden with a paved patio area, displays lawns, central flowerbeds and well-stocked flower borders.

Contact Johnsons estate agents, tel. 01302 322121. to arrange a viewing.