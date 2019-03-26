Ambulance called out to incident on The Moor in Sheffield 

An ambulance was called out to deal with an incident on The Moor in Sheffield earlier this evening.
Paramedics were spotted close to the Primark store at about 6pm.
READ MORE: Police search woodland after knife attack on 15-year-old boy in Sheffield
A passer-by, who took these pictures, said it appeared “a man was getting medical treatment from staff.”
READ MORE: Boy, 15, seriously injured in stabbing in Sheffield
We have contacted the Yorkshire Ambulance Service for comment and are waiting for a reply.
READ MORE: Police now seek two attackers over stabbing in Sheffield