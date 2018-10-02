Amazon raises minimum wage for workers and reveals plans to hire 20,000 seasonal employees

Amazon today announced it is increasing its minimum wage to £10.50 for the London area and £9.50 for the rest of the UK for all full-time, part-time, temporary (including those hired by agencies), and seasonal employees—effective November 1.

The new Amazon £10.50/£9.50 minimum wage will benefit more than 17,000 Amazon employees, as well as over 20,000 seasonal employees who will be hired at Amazon sites across the country this festive season.

“We’re excited to announce Amazon is raising our minimum wage for all full-time, part-time, seasonal, and temporary UK employees—effective November 1,” said Doug Gurr, Amazon VP and UK Country Manager. “This will impact more than 37,000 employees across the country, resulting in higher pay for them and their families.”

Amazon was named one of the top UK companies for both attracting and retaining talent, according to LinkedIn’s 2018 Top Attractors list. Amazon was also named the Most Popular Graduate Recruiter in Retail Award at the UK Target Jobs Graduate Awards 2018.