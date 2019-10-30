This is all you need to know about Doncaster's Christmas lights switch on

A six-week long programme of Christmas activities the whole family can enjoy starts in Doncaster town centre on Saturday, 16 November – the date the lights will be flicked into life.

The spectacular Countdown to Christmas event will take place throughout the day and into the evening in the Market Square. It includes plenty of Christmas themed activities and entertainment to get everyone in the festive spirit.

Santa is coming to Doncaster this Christmas.

Children can see Santa in his grotto in the Wool Market, and enjoy all the fun of the build up with funfair rides and festive street entertainment.

Carol singers will add a special touch to the Christmas shopping experience while bang-less fireworks will illuminate the sky. Visitors will see the streets come alive as the town centre is lit up in ways never done before and of course, it wouldn’t be a traditional Christmas day out without mulled wine – alcohol free - and hot chestnuts.

Coun Nigel Ball, Cabinet Member for Public Health, Leisure and Culture, said: “We have a packed line up of festive attractions and events on the run-up to Christmas and it all kicks off with the Countdown to Christmas launch event.

“We aim to bring buzz, excitement and Christmas joy into the town centre to encourage residents and visitors to come along to enjoy the experience and get the things they need to make their Christmas one to remember.”