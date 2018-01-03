Alert over bag snatch thefts in Sheffield pubs

Police are warning pub goers to be vigilant after a woman had her bag snatched in a bar.

The victim's handbag was taken after she visited The York pub in Fulwood Road, Broomhill, on Wednesday, December 27, at about 4.50pm.

Moments earlier two women, aged in their 30s and 40s, had entered the pub and the victim only noticed her bag was gone shortly after the duo had left.

The two women, who both had their hair tied up and were about 5ft 1ins tall, left the area in a vehicle. Police are treating them as suspects in the case.

Officers have reviewed CCTV but no-one has been arrested yet.

There have been reports of three or four similar incidents in pubs across the western part of the city over the festive period.

But the area's neighbourhood policing team said only one incident has been reported to the force.

Officers have however taken matter seriously enough to run plain-clothes operations in a bid to target thieves operating in bars and restaurants.

The force is also urging people going on a night out - and in particular women carrying handbags - to be vigilant.

A spokesperson said: "If you are carrying a bag make sure the clasp is facing inwards, all zips are closed correctly and all pockets closed.

"f your bag is snatched let it go, your safety is more important than your property.

"If you have expensive items on you such as jewellery, mobile phone, purse or wallet keep it out of sight."

Anyone with information about the Broomhill incident is asked to contact police on 101 referencing incident number 638 of 27/12/17.