Alert issued over thieves targeting vulnerable pensioners in Doncaster

Thieves are targeting the homes of vulnerable pensioners in part of Doncaster by stealing lead flashing from the roofs.

Police said a number of bungalows had been raided in Hawthorne Road and Hawthorne Grove in Thorne during the early hours of November 16.

Thorne, Doncaster. Picture: Google

In a Facebook post, the Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “If anybody has any information regarding this theft then please get in touch via our non-emergency number 101, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“If you see anything suspicious we urge you to report it through as it could help us to stop crimes before they happen. “