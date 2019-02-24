Alert issued over ‘pushy’ bogus nurses reportedly targeting Sheffield suburb 

Pushy bogus nurses are thought to be targeting elderly residents in an attempt to swindle money from them, according to reports.

According to posts on a social media website, two bogus nurses called at the home of an elderly woman on Friday evening at 6pm and claimed they were collecting donations for the NHS.

Lowedges. Picture: Google

But when the resident said they had no cash, the apparent con artist became ‘pushy’ and asked to see their debit card details.

While it cannot be proven at this stage if they were indeed bogus, people are being urged to remain vigilant.

Residents said they have been operating the Lowedges and Greenhill areas.

A resident posted online yesterday: “Just found out this morning that my elderly neighbour had a visit around 6pm last night from a ‘nurse’ who was supposedly collecting for the doctors and nurses in the NHS.

“When told they had no cash in the house they said they wanted to see their debit card so they could set up a direct debit.

“She/they were very pushy, and another ‘nurse’ was hovering at the bottom of the path.

“Of course this could be legitimate but it feels like a scam to me, as we had no callers.”

The person who knocked on the door is described as a white woman, aged in her 30s, who was wearing a blue ‘NHS style’ dress.

We have asked South Yorkshire Police for details and are waiting for a reply.

Report crime to police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.