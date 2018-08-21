ALERT: Bike thief on the prowl in Doncaster suburb

A bike thief is on the prowl in part of Doncaster.

Police said there has been several burglaries in the Bentley area over the weekend where numerous bikes have been stolen.

Residents are now being urged to make sure their cycles are safely locked away.

Police community support officer Phil Paish, of the Doncaster West Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "Please remember to lock your doors and windows, lock away ladders, garden tools and other items that a burglar could use to enter your home or shed.

Remember, if you can get into your home without your keys, so could a burglar."