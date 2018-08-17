Air ambulance lands on Sheffield road yards away from police cordon

An air ambulance has landed in a Sheffield car park, just yards away from the location of a police cordon.

The cordon is currently in place on Springvale Road, near to the junction with Townend Street in Crookesmoor.

The scene in Crookesmoor this evening

Reports suggest the air ambulance landed in the car park of PA Jewellery at 23 Commonside, Crookesmoor just after 10pm.

Officers were seen to add an extra boundary line to the cordon at around 10.15pm.

A police officer at the scene said they could not disclose the nature of the incident at this time.

South Yorkshire Police have been contacted for more information.

This is a breaking news story, and updates will be added as they come in.