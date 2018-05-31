After French Open interview confusion, here's a guide for Alexander Zverev to master the Yorkshire dialect

Yorkshire is known for its quirky dialect and strong, broad accent, it proving difficult with not only those from further afield, but people from the UK too.
German tennis player Alexander Zverev recently declared his love for the Yorkshire accent, after struggling to understand a journalist's questions during a press conference.
Here’s a detailed guide of commonly used Yorkshire phrases in order to help Alexander Zverev, and everyone else who may struggle with this unique dialect, master how to speak ‘proper Yorkshire’ in no time at all.
Guide for mastering the Yorkshire dialect
‘Ack: Roof
Addle: Earn
Allus: always
Aye: Yes
Back end: Autumn
B’aht: Without
Bait: Snack
Black bright: Very dirty
Bobar: Rubbish
Bobby dazzler: A complimentary phrase used to describe something or someone that is considered outstanding, striking, or attractive
Bog: Toilet
Bray: Hit or beat something (or someone)- predominantly only heard in Yorkshire.
Britches: Trousers/Knickers
Chuddy: Chewing gum
Coil ‘oil: Coal shed or cellar
Courtin’: Going out with
Eeh by gum: Oh my God
Ey up: Hello
Fettle: Make
Flaggin’: Getting tired
Flippin’ ‘eck: Bloody hell
Flit: Move house
Flummox: Confuse
Gander: Look
Gennel/Ginnel: A narrow passage between buildings/an alleyway
Gi’oer: Give over
Gip: Retch
Goosegogs: Gooseberries
Lug ‘oil: Ear hole
Mardy: Moody, sulky or stroppy.
Mashin’: Making tea
Mebee: maybe or might do
Mi’sen: Myself
Mithering: Bothering
Monk on: Grumpy or sulky
Nesh: To feel cold
Nithered: When you feel extremely cold
Nowt: Nothing
‘Ow do?: How do you do?
Owt: Anything
Parky: Cold
Phummock peeping out of an ivy bush: Untidy hair
Put wood in t’ole: Close the door
Reight: Very
Shuft up: Make more room
Silin’: Raining heavily
Si ‘Thi’ later: See you later
Snap: Food
Snap Tin: Sandwich box/lunch box
Snicket: Passageway
Spice: Sweets
Sup: Drink
Swill: Drink.
Tha: You
Thissen: Yourself
Was tha' born in a barn?: Close the door- you’ve left it open
Wittler: A worrier