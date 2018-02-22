Action call over 'dangerous' parking on busy Doncaster road

Residents are calling for action over 'dangerous' parking on one of Mexborough's main roads.

Concerned residents raised the issue at their latest Mexborough Community Engangement Meeting, held with police and council officials.

Sean Gibbons, Bev Chapman and Andy Pickering on Adwick Road

The town's councillors are now calling for enforcement patrols on busy hot-spot areas such as the junction with Arnold Crescent, the Job Centre, the Premier and Co-op stores, and St John's School during busy periods in the day.

It is understood there are plans to put in place some no parking and no stopping markings on Adwick Road.

But councillors for the ward say there is still work to be done to look at potentially putting down more double yellow lines in certain hot-spot areas along Adwick Road. They say they would also like to see the staff parking charges at Montagu Hospital lifted, which they believe encourage people to park on the road.

CEM meeting chairman and Mexborough ward Coun Sean Gibbons, said there may well be a consultation in the near future with residents to consider putting down more double-yellow lines as part of a Traffic Regulation Order - but the council would have to apply to the Government to get it approved.

He said thought residents parking permits may have to be considered in areas such as bottom of Arnold Crescent - but there would have to be consultation with affected residents, and the costs of the permits would have to be met by each resident.

He said "Mexborough councillors have received an increasing number of concerns and complaints from local residents regarding these issues. These issues were further enforced at our last PACT/CEM meeting."

"We recently met with Doncaster Council Highways team to discuss our concerns and will be liaising closely with Doncaster Council and SouthYorkshire Police colleagues on how best to deal with this growing concern for community safety in this local hot-spot area in Mexborough."

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: "We are aware of the issues raised and will be working with partners to combat it. We would also urge people to be considerate and take pedestrians and people crossing the road into account when parking."

Hospital bosses defended their parking arrangements.

Dr Kirsty Edmondson Jones, Director of Estates and Facilities at the Trust, said: “In summer 2017 we significantly reduced the cost of our parking permits, encouraging members of the team to use these facilities when driving into work.

“If staff decide to park off-site, we regularly remind them, via our weekly staff newsletter, to be considerate and respectful of our neighbours, ensuring they do not block-off drive-ways or obstruct access to property.

“We are happy to work with local residents to resolve any issues.”

Anyone with concerns over illegal parking can report it by calling 01302 736000, via MyDoncaster App or via email to customer.services@doncaster.gov.uk. Mexborough's Ward councillors have also asked for copies of complaints in Mexborough to be sent to them to info@mexboroughfirst.org.uk..