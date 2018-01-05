Accused admits killing Doncaster man

A 25-year-old accused of murdering a Doncaster man, has today pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Jac Cox, of no fixed abode, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court this morning charged with the murder of Mark Simpson, whose body was found at a property in St James Street, close to Doncaster town centre at around 7.45am on May 15 last year.

Cox admitted to the lesser charge of manslaughter during the brief hearing, which was accepted by the Crown.

The 25-year-old also pleaded guilty to an additional charge of assault, occasioning actual bodily harm, that was carried out against Mr Simpson on May 9, 2017 - just six days before his body was found.

Prosecuting, Nicholas Campbell QC, told the court: "After careful consideration, we have taken the view that in the circumstances the appropriate way forward is to accept these pleas.

"In due course, Mr Cox will be sentenced on this basis."

Judge Roger Thomas QC adjourned the case to allow for reports to be made, ahead of Cox's sentencing on February 2.

He was remanded into custody until this time.