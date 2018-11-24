Accident in Barnsley upgraded to ‘major incident’ 

A road traffic accident in Barnsley has been described as a major incident.

Bus company Stagecoach Yorkshire tweeted at about 5.30pm today that a collision has taken place at New Lodge, which has now been ‘upgraded to a major incident’.

It is causing significant delays on several bus services.

New Lodge, Barnsley. Picture: Google

South Yorkshire Police has not yet released any information about the incident.