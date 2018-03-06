A dump? Rough? What does rest of UK think of Sheffield? City's pereception revealed in nationwide survey

A nationwide survey to find what people from across the UK think about Sheffield has been revealed - and the city fares better than most.

While many UK cities including Manchester, Sunderland and Portsmouth were all labelled a dump, Hull was dubbed "a portal to Hell" and Swansea was described as "the graveyard of ambition" Sheffield was noted as "the greenest city in Europe" in the countrywide study.

Premium Tours decided it would be fun to take a look at what everyone else’s perceptions are of the UK, according to Google.

The firm used Google autocomplete to find what Google suggested as the most searched adjective associated with every UK city.

A spokesman said: "The results we must say were surprising, and most certainly to be taken with a pinch of salt.

"We can’t say we agree with many of the suggestions Google threw up for our beloved UK cities, and we’re sure you wouldn’t either, but they did give us a giggle at least."

While some of the results were unfairly negative towards some of the UK’s cities - the historic port city of Aberdeen for example is far more beautiful than Google suggests, and the harbour city of Hull is continuing to become an ever trendier tourist choice.

It wasn’t all negative though, the stunning Scottish capital of Edinburgh was deemed ‘awesome’, while Sheffield was celebrated as being ‘the greenest city in Europe’ and both Leeds and Bristol were crowned as ‘the best place to live’.

Google also picked up on the rivalry between university towns Oxford and Cambridge with the suggested result for Oxford being ‘is better than Cambridge’, while the same search for Cambridge suggested ‘is better than Oxford.’

FULL RESULTS

Birmingham - Booming

Bradford - Bouncing Back

Brighton - Overrated

Bristol - The Best Place to Live

Cambridge - Better than Oxford

Canterbury- The Greatest

Carlisle - A Dump

Chester - Cool

Coventry - Near Birmingham

Derby - A Footballing Town

Durham - So Boring

Exeter - Rough

Gloucester - A Dump

Hereford - A Dump

Hull - A Portal to Hell

Leeds - The Best Place to Live

Leicester - Pronounced Lester

Liverpool - The Best

City of London - Not London

Manchester - A Dump

Newcastle - The Best City

Norwich - The New Notting Hill

Nottingham - Full of Fun

Oxford - Better than Cambridge

Peterborough - A Good Place to Live

Plymouth - A Dump

Portsmouth - A Dump

Preston - A Dump

Salford - Not Manchester

Sheffield - The Greenest City in Europe

Southampton - A Dump

St Albans - A Dump

Stoke-on-Trent - A Dump

Sunderland - A Dump

Wakefield - A Dump

Westminster - The Central of London

Winchester - England's Ancient Capital

Wolverhampton - Not in the Black Country

Worcester - A Dump

York - Conquered by Viking Forces

Cardiff - Rough

Newport - A Dump

Swansea - The Graveyard of Ambition

Aberdeen - Depressing

Dundee - A Hole

Edinburgh - Awesome

Glasgow - Miles Better

Inverness - Wonderful

Belfast - A Dump

Newry - A Dump

Data was gathered by using the search phrase ‘[city name] is’ in Google and noting the most relevant top autocomplete suggestion.

The firm did not include results that were the tagline from a political or commercial campaign, a company name, song lyrics or other such established phrases.

Data was not available for the following cities: Bath, Chichester, Ely, Lancaster, Lichfield, Lincoln, Ripon, Salisbury, Truro, Wells, Bangor, St Davids, Stirling, Armagh, Londonderry, Lisburn