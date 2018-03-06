A dump? Rough? What does rest of UK think of Sheffield? City's pereception revealed in nationwide survey

A nationwide survey to find what people from across the UK think about Sheffield has been revealed - and the city fares better than most.
While many UK cities including Manchester, Sunderland and Portsmouth were all labelled a dump, Hull was dubbed "a portal to Hell" and Swansea was described as "the graveyard of ambition" Sheffield was noted as "the greenest city in Europe" in the countrywide study.
Premium Tours decided it would be fun to take a look at what everyone else’s perceptions are of the UK, according to Google.
The firm used Google autocomplete to find what Google suggested as the most searched adjective associated with every UK city.
A spokesman said: "The results we must say were surprising, and most certainly to be taken with a pinch of salt.
"We can’t say we agree with many of the suggestions Google threw up for our beloved UK cities, and we’re sure you wouldn’t either, but they did give us a giggle at least."
While some of the results were unfairly negative towards some of the UK’s cities - the historic port city of Aberdeen for example is far more beautiful than Google suggests, and the harbour city of Hull is continuing to become an ever trendier tourist choice.
It wasn’t all negative though, the stunning Scottish capital of Edinburgh was deemed ‘awesome’, while Sheffield was celebrated as being ‘the greenest city in Europe’ and both Leeds and Bristol were crowned as ‘the best place to live’.
Google also picked up on the rivalry between university towns Oxford and Cambridge with the suggested result for Oxford being ‘is better than Cambridge’, while the same search for Cambridge suggested ‘is better than Oxford.’
FULL RESULTS
Birmingham - Booming
Bradford - Bouncing Back
Brighton - Overrated
Bristol - The Best Place to Live
Cambridge - Better than Oxford
Canterbury- The Greatest
Carlisle - A Dump
Chester - Cool
Coventry - Near Birmingham
Derby - A Footballing Town
Durham - So Boring
Exeter - Rough
Gloucester - A Dump
Hereford - A Dump
Hull - A Portal to Hell
Leeds - The Best Place to Live
Leicester - Pronounced Lester
Liverpool - The Best
City of London - Not London
Manchester - A Dump
Newcastle - The Best City
Norwich - The New Notting Hill
Nottingham - Full of Fun
Oxford - Better than Cambridge
Peterborough - A Good Place to Live
Plymouth - A Dump
Portsmouth - A Dump
Preston - A Dump
Salford - Not Manchester
Sheffield - The Greenest City in Europe
Southampton - A Dump
St Albans - A Dump
Stoke-on-Trent - A Dump
Sunderland - A Dump
Wakefield - A Dump
Westminster - The Central of London
Winchester - England's Ancient Capital
Wolverhampton - Not in the Black Country
Worcester - A Dump
York - Conquered by Viking Forces
Cardiff - Rough
Newport - A Dump
Swansea - The Graveyard of Ambition
Aberdeen - Depressing
Dundee - A Hole
Edinburgh - Awesome
Glasgow - Miles Better
Inverness - Wonderful
Belfast - A Dump
Newry - A Dump
Data was gathered by using the search phrase ‘[city name] is’ in Google and noting the most relevant top autocomplete suggestion.
The firm did not include results that were the tagline from a political or commercial campaign, a company name, song lyrics or other such established phrases.
Data was not available for the following cities: Bath, Chichester, Ely, Lancaster, Lichfield, Lincoln, Ripon, Salisbury, Truro, Wells, Bangor, St Davids, Stirling, Armagh, Londonderry, Lisburn