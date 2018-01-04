90s chart stars The Vengaboys are coming to Sheffield - and you can expect bingo, Coco Pops and pink unicorns

90s chart dance sensations are coming to Sheffield - and concertgoers can expect a night of bingo, Coco Pops and pink unicorns.

The Dutch Europop stars, who scored massive hits with songs such as We Like To Party, Boom Boom Boom Boom and We're Going To Ibiza, will be coming to the O2 Academy on January 24 - and the night promises to be one that's packed with weird and wonderful surprises.

The band will be performing as part of Bongo's Bingo - when partygoers will be able to win a string of prizes include packets of cereal by playing bingo.

A spokesman said: "This is a huge party which cannot be missed!

"A wildly diverse demographic flock to Bongo’s Bingo - not just for a night of incredible fun, singalongs and false calls, but something much more - for escapism, for nostalgia, for dancing on tables and also the chance to win a pink unicorn among many other prizes.

As well as Coco Pops there will also be life-size cardboard cut outs and big cash prizes to be won.

Pink unicorns will be up for grabs.

The brainchild of two Dutch producers Wessel van Diepen and Dennis van den Driesschen, the group consists of lead vocalist Kim Sasabone, vocalist Denise Post-Van Rijswijk and male vocalists Robin Pors and Donny Latupeirissa.

The band have scored two UK number ones and they have sold an estimated 25 million records worldwide.

Tickets are available from the venue.