5 family-friendly attractions in the North of England to visit by train

The North of England has a multitude of fun attractions which are perfect for a day out with the family, or even a weekend away.

Whether it’s a popular tourist spot, bustling city or countryside haven, there’s plenty of places to visit via rail.

Blackpool Pleasure Beach, Blackpool

Blackpool Pleasure Beach offers fun for all the family, with a wide range of roller coasters and rides.

Blackpool in general has plenty of activities and events all-year round, which makes it a great place to go for fun with all the family.

Visit: blackpoolpleasurebeach.com/

The Deep, Hull

The Deep is one of the UK's most popular aquariums, with over 3500 fish, beautiful marine life and a wide range of activities for all the family.

Located in Hull, The Deep is home to 5,000 animals in total, including magnificent sharks and rays.

Visit: thedeep.co.uk/

Discovery Museum, Newcastle

Visit the Discovery Museum and immerse yourself in the history of Newcastle and Tyneside, told through both permanent displays and temporary exhibitions.

Discover the area's maritime, scientific and technological importance to Britain and the rest of the world through interactive games and activities which are fun for all the family.

Visit: discoverymuseum.org.uk/





The York Dungeon, York

York Dungeon tell the history of the dungeon using actor-led shows, special effects and displays of models and objects, providing great fun for all the family to enjoy.

This historic city of York in general has plenty of places to explore, making it a great place to visit with the family.

From the Dungeons to the Shambles to the Minster, York has a wealth of winding streets, historic gems and architectural wonders to discover.

Visit: thedungeons.com/york/en/



Scarborough Sea Life Sanctuary, Scarborough

Scarborough Sea Life Centre offers fun for all the family, with its variety of fascinating sea creatures.

Scarborough Sea Life Sanctuary will take you on an intriguing journey from the coastline to the depths of the ocean through 12 themed zones.

Visit: visitsealife.com/scarborough/





Northern Rail special offer

Hop on and off all day long. Kids go half price (children 5-15 years inclusive).

To qualify for this special offer, simply collect 3 tokens from your local newspaper on participating dates, complete the correct online form, download and print the form and buy your tickets from any staffed ticket office.

You can travel anywhere on the Northern network using Northern services. Hop on and off all day long. Depending on your home station, you can visit Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Southport, Sheffield, York and more with Northern.

Three tokens allow you to buy up to 4 Northern only Day Ranger tickets or Weekend Rover tickets which must all be used on the same day or weekend (depending on the ticket chosen). Travel is available between 24 September and 25 November 2018.

For more information visit: northernrailway.co.uk/jpress