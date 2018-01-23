£2m boost to build more council houses in Doncaster

Doncaster Council's cabinet has given the go-ahead for dozens of new council houses in the borough.

Mayor Ros Jones and her cabinet approved plans to build 66 new homes on sites in Balby and Conisbrough.

Artists impression of an affordable housing scheme on the former Cedar Centre near Warde Avenue, Balby

It will see 25 new houses at Warde Avenue, in Balby, and 41 at Old Road, Conisbrough.

The council will draw on a £2.72 million grant from the Housing and Communities Agency to pay for the properties.

Approving the scheme, Mrs Jones said: "We want to see more and more properties built, and this is going to be part of our council house building programme., and I'm delighted to see that.

"We've got 66 houses on the way - it would be great if it was 6,000 but this is a step in the right direction."

Deputy Mayor and cabinet member for housing, Coun Glyn Jones said good quality affordable housing was greatly needed in Doncaster, and the new properties would improve housing choice.

Both schemes already have planning permission and buildings are expected to be on site by March this year..

Balby ward Coun Nuala Fennelly said: "People in Balby are really looking forward to seeing new houses started there."

The Balby houses will be on the site of the former Cedar Centre. The Conisbrough properties are to go on the site of the former Conisbrough Social Education Centre