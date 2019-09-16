You can't.....boogie the night away at legendary Doncaster nightclub Karisma.

15 things you can't do in Doncaster anymore

We all love harking back to our childhood – or what many of us refer to as ‘the good old days.’

By Darren Burke
Monday, 16th September 2019, 14:41 pm
But Doncaster has changed a lot over the years – with some much loved things and places no longer with us. Here’s a pictorial reminder of 15 things you can’t do in Doncaster anymore...

You can't......Watch a movie and get a Westler's hot dog at The Odeon (or Gaumont, depending on age)

You can't....finish the night with a pie from the Yorkshire Pie House.

You can't....have a stylish drink at Joplin's, one of Doncaster's first cocktail bars.

You can't...meet at the risque 'Lovers statue' in the Arndale Centre. Well you can, but its now in Waterdale.

