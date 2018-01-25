£1 million housing plan for historic Doncaster landmark Elmfield House

Doncaster's landmark Elmfield House could be converted to luxury flats under £1 million plans drawn up by a developer.

The main hall building, which is located inside Elmfield Park, would be converted into 'large' apartments, fitted out in a traditional style, while a more modern section of the building would be turned into more modern flats, with a gym.

200 years of history - the Elmfield House story

The former Doncaster register office on the site would be converted into shared living accommodation, with hotel-style rooms and a shared catering area.

The proposals for the 200-year-old property have been submitted to Doncaster Council planning department as a planning application.

Developers hope their plans will safeguard the future of the building which has been targeted by vandals since its use by Doncaster Council ended.

The hall was known to a whole generation of Doncaster residents as a youth club, and was also used as the place to register births and deaths until recently.

A spokesman for the Doncaster property developer, V Developments, said nothing would change visually, other than a possible return to the hall's traditional white colour scheme, with pale grey-blue detail.

He said: "The building needs work doing to it and we think it will cost over £1 million to get it done. But if something is not done with the building, the concern is that it could be lost.

"The building had been owned by the council since the 1920s, and there are a lot of people who remember it as a youth centre. I definitely feel a lot of responsibility towards the building, and I'm glad it's us that's applying to do it, because we want to look after the heritage of the place."

The house, dating back to the early 1800s, was built on 28 acres in 1803 on land known as Carr Fields by Colonel John Childers of Cantley for his widowed mother.

The house passed through the hands of a number of owners before being bought by the corporation in 1920 for £30,000.

V Developments hope to be able to complete the scheme over the next 12 months if they get planning permission.