“It’s Coming Home” waistcoat stitched for Phil Neville

Huawei unveil the waistcoat revamped for the Women’s World Cup Head Coach

Huawei has brought back the infamous “It’s Coming Home” waistcoat made famous by men’s team coach, Gareth Southgate last summer.

This year however, it has been revamped, reserved for England Women’s Head Coach, who also has a penchant for style, Phil Neville, to support the squad’s bid to ‘bring it home’. It even has the initials “PN” stitched into it.

Stitched with a motivational mantra and whole lot of home support for the Lionesses – the now famous pinstripe design packs an extra boost in team support and resolve with its ‘It’s Coming Home’ embroidery, only visible with the Huawei P30 Pro’s impressive zoom feature.

Justin Costello, Head of Marketing, Huawei UK & Ireland, said: “With the Huawei waistcoat capturing the magic of the Three Lions World Cup journey last summer, we felt it was only right to give our Lionesses the same support. With Phil Neville proving himself to be just as dapper as Gareth Southgate we’ve brought the waistcoat back with a minor adjustment just in case football does indeed come home.”

Encased in a ‘break in case of emergency’ glass display the prestigious waistcoat is now being stored in a top-secret location on standby for England Manager Phil Neville.