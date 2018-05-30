Win family ringside seats for Circus Sallai

The Circus is coming to town and we have teamed up with Circus Sallai to giveaway six ringside family tickets (four people) to our readers.

To celebrate 250 years of the circus (1768-2018) we are bringing artists from all around the globe together under the Circus Sallai Big Top award winning international circus.

A cast of acrobats, aerial performers, jugglers, clowns, magicians, stunt riders and many more are waiting to bring you excitement, joy, laughter and thrills to all ages in Doncaster.

Leave the ordinary day behind and come along to witness an extraordinary, simply spectacular experience, in our magical world with beautiful lighting, fantastic music and fabulous costumes.

It takes 20 trucks and vans three miles of electric cable 1.2 miles of water pipes and connections and a crew of 50 people to bring this incredible show to you.

Breathtaking moment’s and a lot of fun - Circus Sallai is billed as the biggest travelling show in the UK - simply spectacular, the greatest show.

Circus Sallai is pitched at Sandal Beat, Leger Way from yesterday (Wednesday June 6) to Sunday June 17 with tickets now on sale from Circus Sallai site.

* Wednesday opening night 7.30pm (all seats £6.99) Weekdays 5pm/7.30pm Saturdays 2pm/5pm/7.30pm Sunday June 10 noon/3pm, Sunday June 17 2pm onl, and there are no shows on Monday 11, Tuesday 12 June.

For your chance to win a family ticket, answer the following question and email your answer to barbara.craythorn@jpress.co.uk Please provide your name address and daytime telephone number.

QUESTION: How many years of Circus are they celebrating?

Terms & Conditions

* Closing date for entries is noon Monday June 11, 2018.

* The closing date for entries is noon on Monday, June 11, 2018.

* There are six family tickets (four people) available.

