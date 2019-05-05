Train disruption caused by ‘broken’ railway track in Sheffield expected to last all day 

A speed restriction over a ‘broken’ railway track in Sheffield causing disruption to train passengers is expected to continue for the rest of the day.

A spokesman for East Midlands Trains said the defective railway track is located in Dore, Sheffield.

“This is between Sheffield and Chesterfield and is disrupting our trains on the London St Pancras/Sheffield and Liverpool Lime Street/Nottingham/Norwich routes.

“Network Rail are on site and have imposed an emergency speed restriction over the broken rail. Their engineers are inspecting the track after each train passes over the break to check for any changes.

Network Rail will be carrying out repair work overnight.

“All of our trains on the route may be diverted and delayed by 15 to 20 minutes in Chesterfield direction only between Sheffield and Chesterfield.

Sheffield train station.

“As the speed restriction is so severe, we are diverting trains via an alternative route where possible in order to keep our customers on the move and reduce the overall impact of the delay.

“We currently do not expect the line to fully re-open today, with services continuing to be diverted and delayed, or delayed if they travel over the defective track.

“We currently expect our normal service to resume tomorrow, May 6th.”