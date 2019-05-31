The search for Doncaster's best interior returns - with a chance of winning £1,000

Anglian Home Improvements has joined forces with interior designer, Sophie Robinson, to launch a search for the nation’s best amateur interior designers, and it is calling on people in Doncaster to share photographs of their home styling successes this summer.

Returning for a third consecutive year, Anglian’s ‘Styled By Me’ competition celebrates the nation’s passion for Instagrammable interiors by inviting style-conscious homeowners in Doncaster to showcase their home tailoring highlights.

From a home improvement project or complete room transformation to a carefully curated ‘shelfie’ or a simply styled corner of the home, the competition is once again expected to prompt a wide range of entries. The search will close on Sunday 21st July, and all those who share a snap of an area or room that they are particularly proud of before this date will be in with a chance of winning up to £1,000.

Rachael Munby, Group Marketing Director for Anglian Home Improvements, said: “Given the response we have had to ‘Styled By Me’ over the previous two years, we are really excited to bring it back for a third time – and we are thrilled to have Sophie Robinson on board once again casting her expert eye over the entries as guest judge.

“Styled By Me gives everyone the chance to demonstrate their flair for stand-out interiors. Whether you are truly home improvements obsessed or you simply love creating a living space that reflects your creativity and individuality, this competition is for you. Seeing the evolution of home styling trends and interior design looks is one of our favourite things about the competition, and we are looking forward to seeing this year’s entries – and to seeing what makes your house a home.”

Sophie Robinson will return as the judge of Anglian’s ‘Styled By Me’ competition. A much-loved interior designer and judge of The Great Interior Design Challenge, Sophie has also previously featured as an on-screen designer for BBC One’s DIY SOS, ITV’s 60 Minute Makeover and Channel 5’s Cowboy Builders!

With over 20 years’ experience, Sophie is widely regarded as an expert, and she inspires her scores of Instagram followers daily with her love of colour and passion for design.

Commenting on this year’s ‘Styled By Me’ competition, Sophie Robinson said: “It’s been a pleasure to be involved in Anglian’s nationwide search for the best amateur interior designers over the past two years, and it’s great to be judging the competition once again.

“The competition attracts such a vast range of entries – from timelessly classic schemes to those which interpret the very latest trends, from photographs which pop with colour to those which are strikingly monochrome, and from entire room sets where every last design detail has been considered to a single piece of furniture or area of a room which has been minimally styled. I would really encourage everyone to get involved and to show-off their home spaces!”

To enter ‘Styled By Me’, simply share a photograph via Instagram, tagging @anglianhome and including the hashtag #Anglianstyledbyme in the post. Entrants are also required to follow @anglianhome and to write their town or city in the caption of the post. For more information and terms and conditions, please visit www.anglianhome.co.uk/styledbyme.

After the closing date of Sunday 21st July, a winner will be selected in each of Anglian’s four UK regions along with a national winner. Regional winners will receive £500 and the national winner will receive £1,000.