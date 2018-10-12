Start making tracks for festive train trips to remember

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas with Rail Discoveries.
'Tis nearly the season to enjoy jolly good journeys as UK’s leading escorted group rail holiday provider Great Rail Journeys' sister brand unveils packed portfolio of seasonal getaways.
Unforgettable holidays celebrating best yule markets, big day itself and bells ringing in new year await with www.raildiscoveries.com Rail Discoveries.
Customers are spoilt for choice with delightful dozen itineraries from stay-cation attractions of Yorkshire, Wales, Stratford-upon-Avon and Norwich as well as further afield as far as the Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland and Germany.
Seven-day Christmas in the Moselle Valley starts from £895pp, departing on 21st December 2018, and includes: a 6-night stay in Löf at the 4-star Parkhotel Krähennest; selected meals; a scenic train journey to Trier with a visit to one of Germany’s most popular Christmas Markets; a visit to Cochem including a guided walking tour; a wine tasting of local Moselle wines, a Christmas Eve riverboat cruise of the Lorelei Valley; a guided Christmas Day walk before enjoying glühwein, home-made stollen, coffee and a special Christmas menu; and the trip concludes with an excursion on the Vulkan Express heritage train to Engeln. https://www.raildiscoveries.com/tours/christmas-in-moselle-valley/
Closer to home, Rail Discoveries offers magical six-day trip Stratford-upon-Avon at Christmas, from £795pp and departing on 22nd December 2018. The festive itinerary begins with a guided tour of Stratford, including the Church of the Holy Trinity, where William Shakespeare is buried. The rest of the stay includes a special return journey on the steam-hauled Severn Valley Railway; a guided tour of Warwick Castle; time at leisure on Christmas Day before enjoying a traditional Christmas lunch; and a journey on the Gloucestershire and Warwickshire Steam Railway complete with sherry and mince pie. https://raildiscoveries.com/tours/stratford-upon-avon-at-christmas/
Celebrate the New Year in style with one of Rail Discoveries trips to ring in 2019. With 5 New Year tours available, the popular Jungfrau Express All Inclusive at New Year gives customers the opportunity to start 2019 in the spectacular beauty of the Swiss Alps. The 7-day getaway departs from London on the 27th December and costs from £1,395pp.
Packed full of bucket-list experiences, this all-inclusive rail adventure to the highest railway station in Europe is based in the charming village of Wilderswil at Hotel Alpenblick. The itinerary includes an excursion to picture-postcard perfect Interlaken; a train journey to Grindelwald; time at leisure on New Year’s Eve to enjoy Lucerne before bringing in 2019 with a special dinner; a journey on the Bernese Oberland Railway; and a sensational journey on the Jungfrau Express to Jungfraujoch, known as the ‘Top of Europe’. https://www.raildiscoveries.com/tours/jungfrau-express-all-inclusive-new-year/
All tours include the services of a dedicated professional tour manager from start to finish, quality hotel accommodation, local guides, a comprehensive programme of excursions, many meals in the hotel and at local restaurants. Customers who prefer more independent travel, tailor-made to their specifications, can contact www.greatrail.com/grjindependent GRJ Independent 01904 527181.
FEATURED TOUR INCLUSIONS:
Christmas in the Moselle Valley
Fully escorted by a UK Tour Manager from start to finish
Trier and its Christmas Market
Cochem including a guided walking tour
Moselle wine tasting
All rail and coach travel throughout your tour
6 nights' hotel accommodation with breakfast and dinners
Christmas Eve Rhine cruise
Journey on the Vulkan Express
Christmas walk through the Moselle Valley
Stratford-upon-Avon at Christmas
Fully escorted by a UK Tour Manager from start to finish
Journey on the Severn Valley Railway
Journey on the Gloucestershire and Warwickshire Steam Railway
5 nights' hotel accommodation, with breakfast, selected dinners and Christmas lunch
Guided tour of Warwick Castle
Guided tour of Stratford-upon-Avon
Visit to Nash's House and Church of the Holy Trinity
Jungfrau Express All Inclusive at New Year
Fully escorted by a UK Tour Manager from start to finish
6 nights' hotel accommodation with breakfast, selected lunches and dinner
New Year's Day on the Jungfrau Express
Time in Wilderswil, Interlaken and Grindelwald
New Year's Day on the Jungfrau Express
Journey on the Bernese Oberland Railway
Tailor-made Swiss Card