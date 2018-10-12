Start making tracks for festive train trips to remember

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas with Rail Discoveries.

'Tis nearly the season to enjoy jolly good journeys as UK’s leading escorted group rail holiday provider Great Rail Journeys' sister brand unveils packed portfolio of seasonal getaways.

Unforgettable holidays celebrating best yule markets, big day itself and bells ringing in new year await with www.raildiscoveries.com Rail Discoveries.

Customers are spoilt for choice with delightful dozen itineraries from stay-cation attractions of Yorkshire, Wales, Stratford-upon-Avon and Norwich as well as further afield as far as the Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland and Germany.

​Seven-day Christmas in the Moselle Valley starts from £895pp, departing on 21st December 2018, and includes: a 6-night stay in Löf at the 4-star Parkhotel Krähennest; selected meals; a scenic train journey to Trier with a visit to one of Germany’s most popular Christmas Markets; a visit to Cochem including a guided walking tour; a wine tasting of local Moselle wines, a Christmas Eve riverboat cruise of the Lorelei Valley; a guided Christmas Day walk before enjoying glühwein, home-made stollen, coffee and a special Christmas menu; and the trip concludes with an excursion on the Vulkan Express heritage train to Engeln. https://www.raildiscoveries.com/tours/christmas-in-moselle-valley/

Closer to home, Rail Discoveries offers magical six-day trip Stratford-upon-Avon at Christmas, from £795pp and departing on 22nd December 2018. The festive itinerary begins with a guided tour of Stratford, including the Church of the Holy Trinity, where William Shakespeare is buried. The rest of the stay includes a special return journey on the steam-hauled Severn Valley Railway; a guided tour of Warwick Castle; time at leisure on Christmas Day before enjoying a traditional Christmas lunch; and a journey on the Gloucestershire and Warwickshire Steam Railway complete with sherry and mince pie. https://raildiscoveries.com/tours/stratford-upon-avon-at-christmas/

Boppard Germany among awaiting destinations

Celebrate the New Year in style with one of Rail Discoveries trips to ring in 2019. With 5 New Year tours available, the popular Jungfrau Express All Inclusive at New Year gives customers the opportunity to start 2019 in the spectacular beauty of the Swiss Alps. The 7-day getaway departs from London on the 27th December and costs from £1,395pp.

Packed full of bucket-list experiences, this all-inclusive rail adventure to the highest railway station in Europe is based in the charming village of Wilderswil at Hotel Alpenblick. The itinerary includes an excursion to picture-postcard perfect Interlaken; a train journey to Grindelwald; time at leisure on New Year’s Eve to enjoy Lucerne before bringing in 2019 with a special dinner; a journey on the Bernese Oberland Railway; and a sensational journey on the Jungfrau Express to Jungfraujoch, known as the ‘Top of Europe’. https://www.raildiscoveries.com/tours/jungfrau-express-all-inclusive-new-year/

All tours include the services of a dedicated professional tour manager from start to finish, quality hotel accommodation, local guides, a comprehensive programme of excursions, many meals in the hotel and at local restaurants. Customers who prefer more independent travel, tailor-made to their specifications, can contact www.greatrail.com/grjindependent GRJ Independent 01904 527181.

FEATURED TOUR INCLUSIONS:

Magnificent Severn Valley Railway at Bridgnorth

Christmas in the Moselle Valley

Fully escorted by a UK Tour Manager from start to finish

Trier and its Christmas Market

Cochem including a guided walking tour

Trier Christmas Market among festive fare

Moselle wine tasting

All rail and coach travel throughout your tour

​6 nights' hotel accommodation with breakfast and dinners

Christmas Eve Rhine cruise

Journey on the Vulkan Express

Christmas walk through the Moselle Valley

Don't miss Swiss Interlaken adventures

Stratford-upon-Avon at Christmas

Fully escorted by a UK Tour Manager from start to finish

Journey on the Severn Valley Railway

Journey on the Gloucestershire and Warwickshire Steam Railway

5 nights' hotel accommodation, with breakfast, selected dinners and Christmas lunch

Guided tour of Warwick Castle

Guided tour of Stratford-upon-Avon

Visit to Nash's House and Church of the Holy Trinity

Jungfrau Express All Inclusive at New Year​

Fully escorted by a UK Tour Manager from start to finish

6 nights' hotel accommodation with breakfast, selected lunches and dinner

New Year's Day on the Jungfrau Express

Time in Wilderswil, Interlaken and Grindelwald

Journey on the Bernese Oberland Railway

Tailor-made Swiss Card

Royal Shakespeare Theatre among homeland destinations