Stall yule need is love-ly Chester this Christmas

If you're in the market for family-friendly festive fare ... yule love Chester.

In this Home Alone season, stray no further than this city's stay-cation selection box of delights to match any European counterpart.

This time of year sees the historic north-west settlement decked out in resplendent red, matching sandstone of encircling Roman walls.

Where to go: Centre-stage goes to sparkle of 70-plus Chrimbo themed chalets serving Town Hall Square and Cathedral Quarter cheer until December 22.

Trading takes place from 10am to 6pm Sunday to Wednesday, 10am to 8pm Thursdays and 10am to 7pm each Friday and Saturday.

Gifts galore are available from likes of Bar Humbug and Belgian Coconut Macaroons to Wanderful Wizards Wares and Waverly Café.

Great Grosvenor Pulford Hotel & Spa offers the warmest of mid-winter welcomes.

Annual parades add to atmospheric winter wonderland charm, amplified by carol concerts and ever-popular Christmas tree festival.

Families can also enjoy nearby zoo in a whole new light, literally, as array of imaginative animal inspired lanterns illuminate inky nights.

Santa holds court at Storyhouse for magical story-telling sessions while Kidsmas fest focuses on free film favourite screenings.

Grosvenor Shopping Centre and Cheshire Oak Designer Outlet tills will jingle all the way for those seeking late night shopping opportunities.

Chester Zoo light fantastic lanterns

Merseyrail is just the ticket for present hunters travelling together with family pass for up to five costing only £11 with returns from just over £2.

Where to stay: Situated within its own beautifully manicured grounds, The Grosvenor Pulford Hotel & Spa is ideally located just five minutes drive from all the action.

Its origins date back to The Inn of the Sign of the Talbot, straddling English and Welsh border, being granted licence to sell ale as far back as 1768.

The hotel cum working farm was renamed The Grosvenor Arms in 1874, coinciding with Marquis of Westminster becoming Duke. Hunting dogs, included in coat of arms, were incorporated into crest that still holds pride of place over inviting entrance.

Christmas Chester at a glance

The Nelson family have since 1994 inverted much time, effort and no small amount of money to transform buildings into thriving concern it is today, enjoying major developments in 2000, 2003 and, most recently, just over a decade ago, since when it has gloried in its current nomenclature.

The four star site http://www.grosvenorpulfordhotel.co.uk/ now boasts 73 bedrooms with en-suite facilities while two restaurants provide guests with choice of fine dining. Palm Court Restaurant, Bar & Piano Lounge is a captivating venue offering quality cuisine, locally sourced with taste of further afield. Gastro-pub Nelson’s Bar, meanwhile, enjoys informal welcoming ambience.

This superior accommodation also offers Spa by Kasia, the region's most exclusive and opulent award-winning such facility. The luxury retreat offers six indulgent treatment areas, three relaxation rooms and couple’s VIP suite.

There is also available traditional Hamman, Roman style swimming pool, Jacuzzi, steam room, sauna, gymnasium, outdoor tennis court, boutique and on-site eatery as well as stunning Asian Sensory Garden and adjacent golf course.

Easily accessible from arterial A55, M53, M56 and M6, international airports serving Manchester and Liverpool, warmest mid-winter welcome awaits - for dogs also - at a location that provides ample free parking and complimentary internet access.

Festive Lunch and Dinner runs to Christmas Eve, Festive Afternoon Tea to December 30 and Brunch with Santa on various dates while New Year’s Eve Family Party Celebration and New Year’s Day Carvery will surely ensure 2019 is celebrated in full swing style.

Chester is ho, ho, home to yule gifts galore.

Santa calls at The Grosvenor Pulford Hotel & Spa

Chester Christmas Market pink gin awaits