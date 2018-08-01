Snap 2 is the ultimate creative tool for iPhone and social media users

Leading stylus and mobile accessories manufacturer, Adonit, ispleased to announce the availability of the Snap 2 in the UK; a fine point stylus coupled with a Bluetooth camera shutter remote that is designed specifically for social media users.

The Snap 2 is available for £29.99 from Amazon in three pastel colours with Prime delivery.

The Adonit Snap 2 is the latest model in the range of Snap styluses which are designed for all social media users.

Whether a serious influencer eager to elevate their storytelling on Snapchat and Instagram, a creative who wants a better experience taking photos and sketching or a casual user of social channels, the Snap 2 is a perfect fit.

Get the most out of the iPhone camera with the Bluetooth shutter remote which allows photos to be taken with the ‘snap’ of a button, group shots or selfies.

Featuring both a Single Shot Mode and a new Triple Burst Mode, the Snap 2 instantly takes either one picture or three continuous shots to capture the perfect moment. Compatible with apps including Snapchat, Draw Something and Snapseed, once photos have been taken they are easy to edit and can add a personal touch with the 1.9mm PixelPoint fine point precision tip.

iPhone users only need to pair with the stylus via Bluetooth and Snap 2 works automatically. The Snap 2 can be quickly recharged with any micro USB cable and provides 12 hours of battery life in just one hour of charge so users can maintain creativity easily on the move. The LED light on the stylus displays activity and power level in distinct colours and flashes alerting users that it needs to recharge. When not in use, the Snap 2 will automatically turn off after 10 minutes so that the battery charge will not be wasted.

The Snap 2 is slim in design with a lightweight rectangular aluminum body making the stylus comfortable to hold when writing or drawing. Providing both style and functionality, the stylus attaches magnetically and securely to user’s iPhone’s with the included self-adhesive magnetic strips. It lays flat against the phone allowing for easy access when on the move, making it the ideal stylus to travel with and perfect for quick social media updates. The three colour options are ideal for summer with the pastel Peach Pop and Parakeet Blue or more classic Space Grey guaranteed to complement any phone case or handset.

Jasper Li, CTO for Adonit comments, “Our vision behind Snap 2 is to improve the way we share our experiences with friends. Today, Snapchat and Instagram play a big part in how we communicate. From selfies to doodles, Snap 2 enables users to take sharing to the next level. We introduced the triple burst feature for capturing the perfect moment with three continuous shots. The slim design and built-in magnetic makes it easy to carry wherever your day takes you.”

Adonit Snap 2 is available for iPhone 6 and newer iPhone models as well as iPad 3 in Peach Pop, Parakeet Blue and Space Grey for £29.99 from Amazon and Adonit .

See more on Facebook and Instagram @AdonitEurope and at the support page here .