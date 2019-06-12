Showhome opens at new family-friendly 211-house development in Doncaster

Linden Homes East Yorkshire have officially taken the wraps off a brand-new family-friendly show home in Doncaster – complete with super hero themed bedroom.

The doors to the four-bedroom Mylne officially opened to visitors during a recent launch weekend at the Harpers Heath development in Hatfield

The new show home is now open at the Harpers Heath development in Hatfield unveiled by Linden Homes East Yorkshire regional sales manager Melanie Parker (centre) and sales executives Alex Rymer and Paula Johnson

Not only is the Mylne an attractive design for mum and dad but offers the perfect living space for their very own little superheroes.

A detached four-bedroom home with spacious open plan kitchen / dining room, there is also the chance to bring the outdoors in with French doors leading to the garden from the separate living room.

Upstairs, the master bedroom is served by an ensuite while the other bedrooms share a family bathroom.

READ MORE: Executive apartments to let in the heart of Doncaster

A handful of the new properties have been reserved from plan, with the first due for completion this summer. And the open weekend saw even more potential buyers visiting the development and expressing an interest.

Linden Homes East Yorkshire regional sales manager Melanie Parker said: “We had a great weekend and were very excited to officially open our wonderful show home to the many visitors who had expressed an interest in the development, but up until now didn’t really have anything to see.

“The show home was a big hit and is an added attraction to Harpers Heath which has already seen a number of discerning customers reserve from plan.”

READ MORE: 63% of Brits admit their mental health is affected by the state of their home

Harpers Health is designed to appeal to everyone from first time buyers, young professionals as well as growing families.

For more details about the development, contact Linden Homes on 01757 681860.

Hatfield itself boasts a range of on the doorstep facilities; including abundance of restaurants and cafes, its own library and post office.

Ideally positioned just an eight-mile drive from Hatfield is Doncaster, with its bustling nightlife, excellent choice of entertainment, eating out and shopping opportunities – as well as the famous Doncaster Racecourse.