Sheffield rockers Def Leppard to headline Download 2019 festival

Sheffield rock veterans Def Leppard have been unveiled as one of the headlines for next year’s Download Festival.

The world’s premier rock event has announced that the band will join Slipknot and Tool in headlining the three day festival at Donington Park next summer.

Def Leppard

The bill will also feature seventeen of the world’s most exciting bands in rock, pop punk, hardcore and metal.

The three-day festival takes place from June 14-16 and tickets go on sale from 2pm this Thursday at downloadfestival.co.uk/tickets.

Classic rock powerhouse Def Leppard make their spectacular return to headline the Main Stage, playing the seminal album Hysteria in full and more, in what will be their only UK appearance of 2019.

The forerunners of the new wave British heavy metal movement have sold over 100 million records and will rip through a full-throttle stadium-sized show, built on a foundation of classics like ‘Pour Some Sugar On Me’, ‘Animal’, ‘Rock Of Ages’ and countless more.

Lead singer Joe Elliott: said: “We are delighted to be going back to headline Download in 2019!

“The festival has a very special place in our hearts and it’s such a great place to play.

”We will be playing Hysteria in full - yes, in full! - plus a load more of the hits, and we are going to put on a very special show for our UK fans. Can’t wait to see you all there!”

The bill will also include Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators, Whitesnake, Rob Zombie, Trivium and many more.

Download Festival’s Andy Copping said: “We’re incredibly excited to announce three legends as Download 2019 headliners.

“I am honoured to welcome true Rock N’ Roll legends Def Leppard to Download who bring with them a UK exclusive chance to see Hysteria played in full.”

For further information, visit downloadfestival.co.uk.