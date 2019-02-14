Romantic moments from some earlier Valentine’s Days around Doncaster

Cupid and his arrow are kept busy at this time of year around the borough. Here are a few photographs that record some previous Valentine events, from our archive.

Shoppers Shelley Roberts (right), aged 18, and Phil Benson, aged 19, both of Belle Vue, are seen exchanging glances over a shopping trolley at a Doncaster store’s Valentine's night event in 1999.

Cake Box's Douglas Parratt serenades shopper Marilyn Walker in Doncaster

Looking on are the store's very own costumed "Romeo and Juliet", alias Keith Shaw and Gail Parkin.

Douglas Parratt of the Cake Box is seen getting in the Valentine’s Day mood here, by serenading shopper Marilyn Walker outside the sandwich shop in Copley Road, Doncaster, in 2001.

The shop was running a special competition for Valentine's Day that year , offering six lucky customers the chance to win a celebratory bottle of Bucks Fizz and a box of chocolates.

Doncaster Asda staff, Martin Crooks, Richard Terry and Daniel Lighton are going all romantic on Asda shopper Maureen Goodlad, of Harworth, as she shops at the Bawtry Road store on Valentine's Day in 2001.

Doncaster Asda staff, Martin Crooks, Richard Terry and Daniel Lighton with shopper Maureen Goodlad, of Harworth

The Asda trio dressed up for the occasion.

Local blood donor Dave Valentine lived up to his name, spreading the love by dropping in to a donor session in Doncaster, to give his own special Valentine's Day gift in 2003.

And pupils at Hill House St Mary's School organised a Valentines disco in aid of Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice in 2007.

Featured here are Joe Kingham, 14, Lewis McMahon, 13, Jordan Griffiths, 16, Jo-Anne Dunibie, 19, and Dale Thompson, 14, with Matthew McHale, 15, Jessica East, 16, Robert Trem, 15, and Danny Phelan, Doncaster Support Group member for Bluebell Wood.